Review hits Bank of Ireland capital ratio
Dec. 02, 2013 By: Stephen Alpher, SA News Editor
- Bank of Ireland's (IRE -3%) core tier one capital ratio falls a sharp 360 basis points to 10.6% following a balance sheet assessment and asset quality review by the Irish central bank. Under Basel III rules set to begin on January 1, the ratio will slip to 9.85%. "The bank continues to expect to maintain a buffer above a tier one ratio of 10%," says the lender, and the central bank has not asked it to raise fresh capital.
- The review found the bank needs to reserve for an additional €360M in mortgage losses, €486M for property, construction, SME, and corporate loans, and €547M for defaulted loans.
- The news comes at a tricky time for the bank which is considering raising €600M in fresh equity to help buy back $1.8B in preferred stock owned by the government (the cost of redeeming jumps 25% in March).