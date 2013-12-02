Morgan's Parker unveils S&P 500 target of 2014 in 2014
- Morgan Stanley's Adam Parker completes his turn from one of the Street's most bearish to its most bullish investment strategist with his S&P 500 2014 in 2014 target - an 11.5% advance from here. "The only thing people are worried about is that no one is worried about anything," he says ... "That isn't a real worry."
- He's not discounting the chance of a "Pavlovian" sell-off amid taper banter, but says any spring dip as the taper commences will be a buying opportunity "unless our outlook for corporate earnings markedly deteriorates.”
- "It isn’t preposterous to say that we could be in an environment of synchronous global economic expansion in 2014, and tapering or not, that isn’t fully in today’s prices.”
