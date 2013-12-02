Morgan's Parker unveils S&P 500 target of 2014 in 2014

Dec. 02, 2013 11:31 AM ETSPY, SH, SSO, SDS, IVV, SPXU, UPRO, VOO, RSP, RWL-OLD, EPS, BXUB, TRND-OLD, SFLA-OLD, BXUC, BXDB, IVE, SPYV, RPV, VOOV, FTA, IVW, SPYG, RPG, VOOGBy: Stephen Alpher, SA News Editor4 Comments
  • Morgan Stanley's Adam Parker completes his turn from one of the Street's most bearish to its most bullish investment strategist with his S&P 500 2014 in 2014 target - an 11.5% advance from here. "The only thing people are worried about is that no one is worried about anything," he says ... "That isn't a real worry."
  • He's not discounting the chance of a "Pavlovian" sell-off amid taper banter, but says any spring dip as the taper commences will be a buying opportunity "unless our outlook for corporate earnings markedly deteriorates.”
  • "It isn’t preposterous to say that we could be in an environment of synchronous global economic expansion in 2014, and tapering or not, that isn’t fully in today’s prices.”
  • S&P 500 ETFs: SPY, SH, SSO, SDS, IVV, SPXU, UPRO, VOO, RSP, RWL, EPS, BXUB, TRND, SFLA, BXUC, BXDB, IVE, SPYV, RPV, VOOV, FTA, IVW, SPYG, RPG, VOOG
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.