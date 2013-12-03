Pfizer out, AbbVie in on Goldman's CL-Buy list

Dec. 03, 2013 8:45 AM ETPfizer Inc. (PFE)PFE, ABBVBy: Colin Lokey, SA News Editor
  • Goldman removes Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) from its Conviction Buy list.
  • "We have long been advocates of the PFE breakup/ spin story [and although] we continue to expect PFE to move down the path of a full break up by 2017 (announcement likely in 2015/2016), we no longer see our call as out of consensus," analyst Jami Rubin says.
  • PFE is now Buy-rated. Price target is $35.
  • Meanwhile, AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) is lifted to Conviction Buy, price target $60.
  • "With an $18B revenue base, ABBV has more pipeline leverage than most other mid-sized biopharma peers and is entering a long period of robust clinical trial read-outs beginning Q4," Rubin notes.
