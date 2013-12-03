Canadian banks slip after BMO kicks off FQ4 earnings

Dec. 03, 2013 11:29 AM ETBank of Montreal (BMO)BMO, TD, BNS, CM, RYBy: Stephen Alpher, SA News Editor
  • The headlines for Bank of Montreal's (BMO -4.7%) results say "beat," but RBC calls it a big miss after stripping out a $0.19 tax security gain. This would put EPS at C$1.45 vs. expectations for C$1.58.
  • KBW's Brian Klock agrees, and in fact strips out even more due to securities gains. He sees an operating number closer to $1.41, or a $0.17 miss. Particularly notable, says Klock, was a 10 basis point decline in net interest margin, and the big decline in U.S. banking profit (-28%).
  • TD Bank (TD -1.5%), Scotiabank (BNS -1.9%), CIBC (CM -1.7%), RBC (RY -1.7%).
