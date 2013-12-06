Statoil, ExxonMobil stake another big gas find off Tanzania

Dec. 06, 2013
  • Statoil (STO) and its JV partner ExxonMobil (NYSE:XOM) make another big gas discovery off Tanzania - their fifth in the region - confirming Tanzania's emergence as a new energy region. The find, called Mronge-1, can be seen here.
  • Today's find contains 2-3 trillion cubic feet (tcf) of gas, or 360-540 million barrels of oil equivalent (boe), bringing the total gas resources in the license the firms hold to 17-20 tcf or 3.06-3.6 billion boe.
  • BG (OTCQX:BRGYY, OTCQX:BRGXF) and Ophir Energy (OTCPK:OPGYF) have also found gas off Tanzania. BG and Statoil are planning to build an LNG plant in Tanzania to ship the gas to Asia.
  • STO operates the area on behalf of Tanzania Petroleum Development Corporation and owns a 65% stake; XOM owns the other 35%.
