Data from MDS subset of CC-486 study presented at ASH
Dec. 09, 2013 8:58 AM ETCelgene Corporation (CELG)CELGBy: Colin Lokey, SA News Editor
- Celgene (NASDAQ:CELG) says results (presented at ASH) from an ad hoc analysis of an MDS subset from two Phase 1/2 studies of oral azacitidine show 11 of 23 patients achieved an OR, while four of 23 achieved CR.
- Other results: 30% achieved hematologic improvement, red-blood cell TI achieved in five of 12 patients, platelet TI achieved in two of five patients.
- Four patients discontinued treatment due to AEs. (PR)