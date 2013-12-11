Walter gains after MSR acquistion

Dec. 11, 2013 8:08 AM ETDitech Holding Corporation (DHCP)DHCPBy: Stephen Alpher, SA News Editor
  • Walter Investment Management (WAC) is up 1.7% premarket after agreeing to buy MSRs with about $30B in UPB from "a large national depository."
  • The portfolio consists of about 270K accounts - projected to be 99% current - and includes more than 100K HARP-eligible mortgages. The transfers are expected to occur in staged boardings in the first three quarters of 2014.
  • Management's plan is to acquire MSRs with UPB of about $62B, and, to date, the company has entered into agreements for about $54B.
  • Press release
