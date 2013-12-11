PDC Energy -6.7% after unveiling $647M capex budget for 2014

Dec. 11, 2013 12:11 PM ETPDC Energy, Inc. (PDCE)PDCEBy: Carl Surran, SA News Editor
  • PDC Energy (PDCE -6.7%) slides after announcing a 2014 capital budget of $647M, targeting organic growth within its inventory of liquid-rich projects in the core Wattenberg Field and Utica Shale.
  • Production for 2014 is seen averaging 9.5M-10M boe/day, up 34% Y/Y, with 60% in crude oil and natural gas liquids; guidance includes a reduction in dry gas volumes due to the anticipated closing of the sale of its shallow Upper Devonian assets and the suspension of drilling in its Marcellus Shale assets.
