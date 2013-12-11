Bloomberg: Fischer has accepted Vice Chair role at Fed
Dec. 11, 2013
- Former Bank of Israel Governor Stanley Fischer has been offered the #2 spot at the Federal Reserve by the White House, according to Bloomberg, which also reports a source as saying he's accepted.
- Prior to taking over at the Bank of Israel in 2005, Fischer had stints as a professor at MIT (where Bernanke and Draghi were students), the World Bank, the IMF, and as Vice Chairman at Citigroup. He was born in what is now Zambia and holds both U.S. and Israeli citizenship.
- From a panel discussion on Nov. 19: "Without the Fed, we’d have had a much deeper recession ... Without the extraordinary things that it’s done, the economy would be in much worse shape today and we need to remember that.”
- On QE: “Precisely how to get out of it, at what speed to get out of it, is a much harder thing to measure and to calculate."