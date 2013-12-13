Rally cap time for Martha Stewart Living Omnimedia

Dec. 13, 2013 9:25 AM ETSequential Brands Group, Inc. (SQBGQ)SQBGQBy: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor
  • New Martha Stewart Living Omnimedia (MSO) CEO Daniel Dienst needs to do something dramatic to turn around the company, warns 24/7 Wall Street's Trey Thoelke.
  • Revenue continues to fall at the Publishing and Broadcasting division, while the private-label tone from J.C. Penney doesn't bode well for merchandise sales.
  • Job cuts are expected to run deep at the firm.
