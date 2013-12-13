Third time the charm for China Everbright Bank IPO

Dec. 13, 2013 10:48 AM ETPrudential Financial, Inc. (PRU)PRU, SLF, CHIXBy: Stephen Alpher, SA News Editor
  • On its third attempt this year, China Everbright Bank finally pulls of its IPO, raising $2.6B in Hong Kong's biggest offering of 2013.
  • The pricing of 5.08B shares at HK$3.98 each was about the middle of the expected range, with the bulk of the funds aimed at shoring up the bank's capital position. Cornerstone investors - including Prudential (PRU -0.4%) and Canaa's Sun Life Financial (SLF -0.1%) - took down 67% of the offering.
  • Following a three-year drought of Chinese banks going public, Everbright is the 3rd to have an IPO in recent weeks - others are Bank of Chongqing, which raised $546M, and Huishang bank, which raised $1.2B.
  • The Global X China Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:CHIX) is off a hair YTD.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.