Third time the charm for China Everbright Bank IPO
Dec. 13, 2013 10:48 AM ETPrudential Financial, Inc. (PRU)PRU, SLF, CHIXBy: Stephen Alpher, SA News Editor
- On its third attempt this year, China Everbright Bank finally pulls of its IPO, raising $2.6B in Hong Kong's biggest offering of 2013.
- The pricing of 5.08B shares at HK$3.98 each was about the middle of the expected range, with the bulk of the funds aimed at shoring up the bank's capital position. Cornerstone investors - including Prudential (PRU -0.4%) and Canaa's Sun Life Financial (SLF -0.1%) - took down 67% of the offering.
- Following a three-year drought of Chinese banks going public, Everbright is the 3rd to have an IPO in recent weeks - others are Bank of Chongqing, which raised $546M, and Huishang bank, which raised $1.2B.
- The Global X China Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:CHIX) is off a hair YTD.