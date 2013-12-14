InterCloud Systems acquires managed services provider Integration Partners-NY
Dec. 13, 2013
- InterCloud Systems (ICLD +11.9%) acquires managed voice, data, optical, and unified communications services provider Integration Partners-NY. Close is expected by the end of the year.
- InterCloud expects IPC-NY to generate net income of $3.5M on revenue of $25M in 2013.
- To finance the acquisition, InterCloud has completed the sale of $11.625M in 12% convertible notes due 2015.