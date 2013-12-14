InterCloud Systems acquires managed services provider Integration Partners-NY

Dec. 13, 2013 7:32 PM ETInterCloud Systems, Inc. (ICLD)ICLDBy: 2, SA News Editor
  • InterCloud Systems (ICLD +11.9%) acquires managed voice, data, optical, and unified communications services provider Integration Partners-NY. Close is expected by the end of the year.
  • InterCloud expects IPC-NY to generate net income of $3.5M on revenue of $25M in 2013.
  • To finance the acquisition, InterCloud has completed the sale of $11.625M in 12% convertible notes due 2015.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.