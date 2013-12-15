Barrick axes 1,500 Argentine workers at Pascua-Lama gold mine
Dec. 15, 2013 1:57 AM ETBarrick Gold Corporation (GOLD)GOLDBy: Yigal Grayeff, SA News Editor4 Comments
- Barrick Gold (ABX) is laying off around 1,500 out of 5,000 workers on the Argentine side of the Pascua-Lama gold mine, a project that straddles the Chile-Argentina border.
- The redundancies come after the miner mothballed the development in October, a move that followed the suspension of the project by Chile's environmental regulator earlier in the year. The authority cited "significant" environmental damage and demanded that measures be taken to avoid water pollution.
- Prior to the suspension of the development, Barrick employed 10,000 staff on the Argentine side.