Indian WPI increases to 14-month high

  • India's wholesale price index, one of the country's main inflation gauges, accelerated to a 14-month high of 7.52% on year in November from 7% in October and topped estimates that were also 7%.
  • The growth adds to CPI of 11% and will strengthen the case of those who argue that the Reserve Bank of India should again increase interest rates when it meets on Wednesday despite stuttering growth.
  • The RBI's key repurchase rate is at 7.75% after being raised in September and October.
  • The Sensex is -0.1% and the USD-INR is -0.25% at 61.96 rupees.
