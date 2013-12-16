Another upgrade for Citi
Dec. 16, 2013
- "Nearly all prior issues that kept us on the sidelines have been addressed and new more recent concerns seem largely reflected in shares and sentiment," says Evercore's Andrew Marquardt, upping Citigroup (C +0.1%) to a Buy with $58 price target.
- Allowing the possibility of a "challenging" operating environment in 2014, Marquardt's view is that of an upward bias to the economic recovery which should boost the money center banks, particularly Citi.
- He's not the first to notice - Citigroup remains the only TBTF still trading below book value and at just 8.5x normalized EPS.
