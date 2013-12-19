Darden Restaurants lower after restaurant traffic weak in FQ2

Dec. 19, 2013 7:32 AM ETDarden Restaurants, Inc. (DRI)DRIBy: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor
  • Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) reports a blended same-restaurant sales slip of 1.0% in FQ2 for its Olive Garden, Red Lobster, and Longhorn Steakhouse chains.
  • The company says a shift in the timing of Thanksgiving impacted same-restaurant sales favorably by 90 bps during the period.
  • Olive Garden was the best-performing brand as lower expenses helped it see profit increase compared to a year ago, while the other two chains saw profits worsen. (PR)
  • DRI -5.5% premarket
