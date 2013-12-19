REITs struggle as rates rise

The broad market is quiet today following yesterday's big session, but the equity REIT sector has its eyes focused on rising Treasury yields, particularly in the belly of the curve where the 5-year yield is higher by 10 basis points on the session and all the way up to 1.64% (it was 1.3% at Thanksgiving).

Realty Income (O -3.6% ), National Retail (NNN -2.4% ), Health Care REIT (HCN -3.1% ), LTC Properties (LTC -3.6% ), Medical Properties (MPW -2.5% ), Federal Realty (FRT -1.9% ), Retail Opportunity (ROIC -1.1% ), Chambers Street (CSG -1.8% ).

