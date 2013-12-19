Peabody Energy sees 2013 EBITDA $60M-$80M below expectations
Dec. 19, 2013 5:40 PM ETPeabody Energy Corporation (BTU)BTUBy: Carl Surran, SA News Editor4 Comments
- Peabody Energy (NYSE:BTU) says it expects FY 2013 EBITDA to finish $60M-$80M lower than original targets due to delays in final commissioning of the new longwall top coal caving system at the North Goonyella Mine, along with the impact of the now-resolved labor action at the Metropolitan Mine.
- North Goonyella experienced startup challenges related to hydraulic, mechanical and electrical equipment, which extended the commissioning well beyond the anticipated original period.
- BTU -0.3% AH.