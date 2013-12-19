WPCS -27.7% AH after FQ2 report, BTX Trader conference call
- WPCS International (WPCS) shares plummet 27.7% AH on what appears to have been a trainwreck FQ2 report and BTX Trader acquisition conference call.
- Interim CEO Sebastian Giordano: "While we cannot speculate as to the reasons for the unusually high volume of trading since the announcement, we believe that it may have been caused, in part, by the conversion of shares of convertible Notes." Several funds and individuals previously held $3.35M in convertible notes, with the company not disclosing on the conference call what amount of the debt had been converted.