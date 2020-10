Topeka's Suji De Silva has started coverage on Himax (HIMX +2.4% ) with a Buy and $16 PT.

De Silva praises the company's "increasingly diversified portfolio of display-related products," and is also upbeat about future margin expansion and the "resumption of healthy sequential growth" for Himax's large-panel LCD driver business (lately under pressure due to TV/PC weakness).

The launch comes a day after Craig-Hallum forecast a strong Q4, and four days after Northland raised its PT to $15 from $12.