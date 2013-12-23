Freeport CEO Adkerson waives contract in return for stock award

Dec. 23, 2013 3:17 PM ETFreeport-McMoRan Inc. (FCX)FCXBy: Carl Surran, SA News Editor5 Comments
  • Freeport McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) is restructuring its employment agreement with CEO Richard Adkerson, tying his compensation to the stock's performance.
  • Adkerson will give up his salary, bonus, and rights to severance and change-of-control payments in exchange for restricted stock worth ~$36M; he will continue as CEO, president and vice chairman.
  • FCX says the agreement is another step of progress in strengthening its corporate governance practices, with further modifications ahead in its executive compensation program.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.