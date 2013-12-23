Freeport CEO Adkerson waives contract in return for stock award
Dec. 23, 2013 3:17 PM ETFreeport-McMoRan Inc. (FCX)FCXBy: Carl Surran, SA News Editor5 Comments
- Freeport McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) is restructuring its employment agreement with CEO Richard Adkerson, tying his compensation to the stock's performance.
- Adkerson will give up his salary, bonus, and rights to severance and change-of-control payments in exchange for restricted stock worth ~$36M; he will continue as CEO, president and vice chairman.
- FCX says the agreement is another step of progress in strengthening its corporate governance practices, with further modifications ahead in its executive compensation program.