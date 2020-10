Wells Fargo is out with an upgrade for Allergan (NYSE:AGN).

"We believe that several new Restasis patents are very likely to be issued in the near-term and could delay generic competition well beyond our previous 2016 assumption," anlayst Larry Biegelsen says.

Revised Restasis sales forecast: 2016-2017, 5%/ year growth versus previous estimate of 50%/ year decline.

AGN upped to Outperform from Market Perform.

Price target hiked to $121-122 from $99-100.