Box office roundup: Hobbits and anchormen strong in crowded field

Dec. 26, 2013 2:00 PM ETTime Warner Inc. (TWX)TWX, VIAB, CMCSA, DISBy: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor1 Comment
  • The Hobbit: The Desolation of Smaug (NYSE:TWX) edged past The Wolf of Wall Street (NASDAQ:VIAB) to win the Christmas Day box office race. Mixed reviews and the mature themes of the Martin Scorsese-directed  Wall Street movie could limit the upside, say analysts.
  • In a crowded field of new movies, marketing-heavy Anchorman 2: The Legend Continues (also from Viacom) has had a solid second week with a $8M Christmas Day hold.
  • Universal (NASDAQ:CMCSA) co-produced film 47 Ronin is off to a slow start and will have to perform very well in Asia to help the studio avoid a write-off.
  • Disney's (NYSE:DIS) Frozen is still a factor, landing in the top seven for the  Christmas Day box office ranking and pushing past the $210M mark in the U.S.
