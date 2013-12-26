New Jeep Cherokee off to strong start

Dec. 26, 2013 3:12 PM ETStellantis N.V. (STLA)STLABy: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor1 Comment
  • Sales of 2014 Jeep Cherokee vehicles are on their way to a second straight month of a strong performance, dealers tell Automotive News.
  • The introduction of the new model has exceeded the expectation of analysts and could signal a market share grab for Chrysler (FIATY) in the profitable SUV segment.
  • What to watch: Chrysler's large plant in Toledo, Ohio could run full out next year for the most time since 2007 to add a little more pressure on GM, Toyota, and Ford.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.