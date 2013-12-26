New Jeep Cherokee off to strong start
Dec. 26, 2013
- Sales of 2014 Jeep Cherokee vehicles are on their way to a second straight month of a strong performance, dealers tell Automotive News.
- The introduction of the new model has exceeded the expectation of analysts and could signal a market share grab for Chrysler (FIATY) in the profitable SUV segment.
- What to watch: Chrysler's large plant in Toledo, Ohio could run full out next year for the most time since 2007 to add a little more pressure on GM, Toyota, and Ford.