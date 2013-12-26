WPCS +16.6% AH, announces BTX Trader beta
- WPCS International (WPCS) shares jump 16.6% AH after the company announces that recently-acquired subsidiary BTX Trader has released a beta version of its Bitcoin trading platform. Beta features include order entry/cancellation on 5 exchanges, real-time market data, and charting.
- COO Ilya Subkhankulov: "[W]e are still in development mode, but we're on schedule to release both web and mobile versions of our platform by early 2014." WPCS expects BTX Trader to begin generating revenue by mid-2014.
- Shares have oscillated wildly following the acquisition, from highs of 5.25 AH following the initial announcement to lows of 1.08 in the days following.