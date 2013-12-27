Ctrip rallies, Qunar slumps following T.H. Capital note

Dec. 27, 2013 12:41 PM ETTCOM, QUNR, LONGBy: Eric Jhonsa, SA News Editor
  • T.H. Capital's Tian Hou believes cumulative downloads of Ctrip's (CTRP +3.2%) Android app (as of Monday) are up 16.3% since Nov. 19, thanks in part to a mobile-only hotel discount promotion covering eight major Chinese cities.
  • Rivals Qunar (QUNR -2.7%) and eLong (LONG +0.4%) are respectively estimated to have seen 11% and 14% cumulative Android app download growth over this time.
  • Hou also notes Ctrip's iOS app was ranked #3 on the Chinese App Store's travel app download list, trailing only a train ticket app and a taxi app.
  • Ctrip already had strong mobile exposure going into Q4: The company mentioned in its Q3 report mobile had grown to account for 30% of its hotel bookings (up from 20% in Q2), and 15% of its air ticket bookings.
  • Shares are up 130% YTD on what has been a very good year for Chinese Internet names.
  • Previous: Ctrip invests in, strikes partnership with online car rental firm
