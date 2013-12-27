Vale raises $150M by selling stakes in logistics, chemicals companies

Dec. 27, 2013 (VALE)
  • Vale (VALE +3.1%) has sold its 31.3% stake in Brazilian logistics firm Logistica Intermodal for $98M through an auction on the Sao Paulo exchange, and its 44.25% stake is phosphoric acid producer Fosbrazil to Israel Chemicals for $52M.
  • The asset sales are part of the mining giant's efforts to shed non-core assets, and to focus on its core iron ore, nickel, coal, copper, and fertilizer businesses. Vale has sold $6B worth of non-core assets in 2013.
  • Previous: Vale considers selling coal, fertilizer stakes to strategic partners
