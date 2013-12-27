WPCS International auditor resigns

Dec. 27, 2013 5:37 PM ETAYROBy: 2, SA News Editor3 Comments
  • WPCS International (WPCS +67.5%) discloses that it received a notice of resignation from its auditor, CohnReznick LLP, on Dec. 20. (8-K)
  • "The Former Accountant's reports ... for the past two years do not contain an adverse opinion or disclaimer of opinion ... except as that the reports ... indicated conditions which raised substantial doubt about the Company's ability to continue as a going concern."
  • WPCS has not yet engaged a replacement.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.