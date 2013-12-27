WPCS International auditor resigns
- WPCS International (WPCS +67.5%) discloses that it received a notice of resignation from its auditor, CohnReznick LLP, on Dec. 20. (8-K)
- "The Former Accountant's reports ... for the past two years do not contain an adverse opinion or disclaimer of opinion ... except as that the reports ... indicated conditions which raised substantial doubt about the Company's ability to continue as a going concern."
- WPCS has not yet engaged a replacement.