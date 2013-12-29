Japanese automakers to boost output ahead of sales-tax hike
Dec. 29, 2013
- Japanese carmakers will reportedly increase production at the start of next year in order to meet what they expect will be higher demand ahead of a rise in sales tax in April.
- Toyota (NYSE:TM) will boost output by 10%, while Honda (NYSE:HMC), Mitsubishi (OTCPK:MMTOF) and Suzuki (OTCPK:SZKMY) will add extra days of production.
