Nikkei enjoys best annual performance in 41 years

Dec. 30, 2013 4:53 AM ETDXJ, EWJ, FXY, YCS, JGBS-OLD, JGBD, DFJ, JYNFF, NKY-OLD, DBJP, EZJ, EWV, YCL, SCJ, JSC, JPXN, JGBL, JPP, DXJS, JPNL, JGBT, JPNS, FJP, JGBBBy: Yigal Grayeff, SA News Editor
  • Japan's Nikkei 225 has closed the day and the year at a fresh six-year high of 16291, representing a rise of 0.7% for the session and 57% for the year. That makes 2013 the index's best annual performance since it jumped 92% in 1972.
  • Japanese stocks have been benefiting from the central bank's massive money printing, which has helped weaken the yen and boost exporters. The USD-JPY is +0.1% at ¥105.29 after the yen earlier hit a five year low of ¥105.41.
  • Elsewhere in Asia, Hong Kong ended flat and China -0.2%, while India is -0.2%.
  • ETFs: DXJ, EWJ, FXY, YCS, JGBS, JGBD, DFJ, JYN, NKY, DBJP, EZJ, EWV, YCL, SCJ, JSC, ITF, JGBL, JPP, DXJS, JPNL, JGBT, JPNS, FJP, JGBB
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.