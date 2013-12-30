Nikkei enjoys best annual performance in 41 years
- Japan's Nikkei 225 has closed the day and the year at a fresh six-year high of 16291, representing a rise of 0.7% for the session and 57% for the year. That makes 2013 the index's best annual performance since it jumped 92% in 1972.
- Japanese stocks have been benefiting from the central bank's massive money printing, which has helped weaken the yen and boost exporters. The USD-JPY is +0.1% at ¥105.29 after the yen earlier hit a five year low of ¥105.41.
- Elsewhere in Asia, Hong Kong ended flat and China -0.2%, while India is -0.2%.
- ETFs: DXJ, EWJ, FXY, YCS, JGBS, JGBD, DFJ, JYN, NKY, DBJP, EZJ, EWV, YCL, SCJ, JSC, ITF, JGBL, JPP, DXJS, JPNL, JGBT, JPNS, FJP, JGBB