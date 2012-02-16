State Auto Financial (STFC +18.4%) moves up after beating Q4 estimates earlier today. Earnings...

Feb. 16, 2012 2:58 PM ETState Auto Financial Corporation (STFC)STFCBy: David Yelle, SA News Editor
State Auto Financial (STFC +18.4%) moves up after beating Q4 estimates earlier today. Earnings rose 12.4% Y/Y on stronger-than-expected profit as the regional property-and-casualty insurer's combined ratio improved. Core underwriting results, excluding the impact of catastrophes, were essentially flat compared with a year ago.
