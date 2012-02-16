Waste Management (WM -1.9%) trades lower after posting a mixed Q4 earlier today. Earnings fell...

Feb. 16, 2012 3:27 PM ETWaste Management, Inc. (WM)WMBy: David Yelle, SA News Editor
Waste Management (WM -1.9%) trades lower after posting a mixed Q4 earlier today. Earnings fell 5.3% Y/Y amid higher charges though the waste-disposal company saw higher revenue. The company also issued a cautious full-year earnings estimate, now seeing its EPS towards the low-end of estimates at $2.22 - $2.30 per share. The Street is at $2.29.
