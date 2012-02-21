Thanks in part to booming Japanese demand, Digitimes Research estimates LED lighting could...

Feb. 21, 2012
Thanks in part to booming Japanese demand, Digitimes Research estimates LED lighting could account for 11.2% of the global lighting market this year, up from just 1.5% in 2009. Moreover, LEDs are expected to account for 25.8% of all lighting sales in 2014. But for now at least, all of that is cold comfort for an industry grappling with overproduction and severe margin pressure.
