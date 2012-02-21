Thanks in part to booming Japanese demand, Digitimes Research estimates LED lighting could...
Thanks in part to booming Japanese demand, Digitimes Research estimates LED lighting could account for 11.2% of the global lighting market this year, up from just 1.5% in 2009. Moreover, LEDs are expected to account for 25.8% of all lighting sales in 2014. But for now at least, all of that is cold comfort for an industry grappling with overproduction and severe margin pressure.