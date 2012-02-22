Google (NASDAQ:GOOG) has expanded its flight search service, the result of its controversial...
Feb. 22, 2012
Google (NASDAQ:GOOG) has expanded its flight search service, the result of its controversial acquisition of ITA Software, to iOS and Android devices. Though the service still doesn't feature international flights, and also doesn't cover some domestic carriers, travel bookings providers such as Priceline (PCLN), Expedia (NASDAQ:EXPE), and Orbitz (NYSE:OWW) are upset over the way in which it cuts them out.