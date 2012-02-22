Execs with MGM say on a conference call that the casino operator plans to spend $2B-$2.5B on its...

Feb. 22, 2012 1:17 PM ETMGM Resorts International (MGM)MGMBy: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor
Execs with MGM say on a conference call that the casino operator plans to spend $2B-$2.5B on its Macau facility over the next 36 months, further aligning the firm's results to gambling in the PRC's special administrative region. Shares are off 2.1%, recovering half of the ground lost after the company released its Q4 results premarket.
