At the close: Dow +0.34% to 12983. S&P +0.43% to 1363. Nasdaq +0.81% to 2957. Treasurys:...
Feb. 23, 2012 4:00 PM ETBy: Gaurav Batavia, SA News Editor
At the close: Dow +0.34% to 12983. S&P +0.43% to 1363. Nasdaq +0.81% to 2957.
Treasurys: 30-year +0.15%. 10-yr +0.08%. 5-yr -0.02%.
Commodities: Crude +1.75% to $108.14. Gold +0.55% to $1781.05.
Currencies: Euro +0.91% vs. dollar. Yen -0.45%. Pound -0.41%.
Treasurys: 30-year +0.15%. 10-yr +0.08%. 5-yr -0.02%.
Commodities: Crude +1.75% to $108.14. Gold +0.55% to $1781.05.
Currencies: Euro +0.91% vs. dollar. Yen -0.45%. Pound -0.41%.