Feb. 27, 2012 4:10 PM ETBy: Carl Surran, SA News Editor4 Comments
Market recap: Stocks ended mixed as a better-than-expected jump in pending home sales helped the market bounce off early lows after the G-20 rebuffed calls from the eurozone for more bailout funding. As in previous sessions, the Dow reached but failed to close above 13,000. Oil prices slid 1%, snapping a seven-day win streak; Treasury yields fell to three-week lows. NYSE losers led winners seven to six.