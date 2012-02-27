Publisher e-book revenues rose 117.3% in 2011, claims trade association AAP, while adding sales...
Feb. 27, 2012 6:02 PM ETAmazon.com, Inc. (AMZN)AMZN, SPGI, PSOBy: Eric Jhonsa, SA News Editor
Publisher e-book revenues rose 117.3% in 2011, claims trade association AAP, while adding sales of print titles fell sharply. E-book growth fell towards the end of the year, but still came in at 72% for December, buoyed by Amazon's (NASDAQ:AMZN) Kindle refresh. Publishers such as MHP and PSO probably aren't complaining much, given e-books often bring with them higher gross profits than print alternatives. (previously)