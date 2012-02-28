Priceline (PCLN +7.7%) is the S&P's top percentage gainer, as its strong Q4 report pushes...

Feb. 28, 2012 10:12 AM ETBooking Holdings Inc. (BKNG)BKNGBy: Carl Surran, SA News Editor1 Comment
Priceline (PCLN +7.7%) is the S&P's top percentage gainer, as its strong Q4 report pushes shares to all-time highs. Adjusted EPS of $5.37 on revenue of $990.8M whipped analyst consensus $5.06 and $969.3M. Total bookings rose 51.8% Y/Y, reaching $4.96B, solid results in the face of challenging macro conditions in Europe. Goldman, Citi and Jefferies all raise price targets.
