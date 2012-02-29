Piper reports the Chinese government has introduced its expected LED lighting subsidies, and...
Feb. 29, 2012 2:20 PM ET By: Eric Jhonsa, SA News Editor
Piper reports the Chinese government has introduced its expected LED lighting subsidies, and considers the news a "positive catalyst" for the industry. SemiLEDs (LEDS +2.4%), which has Chinese manufacturing facilities, is trading higher. However, other industry players are heading in the opposite direction. CREE -2.6%. RBCN -5.8%. VECO -1.5%. AIXG -3%. GTAT -5.6%.