Piper reports the Chinese government has introduced its expected LED lighting subsidies, and...

Feb. 29, 2012 2:20 PM ETSemiLEDs Corporation (LEDS)LEDS, WOLF, RBCN, VECO, AIXXF, GTATQBy: Eric Jhonsa, SA News Editor
Piper reports the Chinese government has introduced its expected LED lighting subsidies, and considers the news a "positive catalyst" for the industry. SemiLEDs (LEDS +2.4%), which has Chinese manufacturing facilities, is trading higher. However, other industry players are heading in the opposite direction. CREE -2.6%. RBCN -5.8%. VECO -1.5%. AIXG -3%. GTAT -5.6%.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.