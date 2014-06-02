Brazil PMI falls to 10-month low
- May's 48.8 slides from 49.3 in April, and marks the 2nd consecutive month in contraction territory for the Manufacturing PMI.
- Investment goods was the worst-performing category, and the drop in production was the largest decline in more than two-and-a-half years . "Anecdotal evidence highlighted an increasingly difficult economic climate."
- The Bovespa is up 1% in early action, with buyers perhaps cheered by more news arguing for easier monetary policy.
- ETFs: EWZ, BRF, BRXX, EWZS, BRAQ, BRZU, BRAZ, BZQ, BRAF, UBR, BRZS, DBBR, FBZ