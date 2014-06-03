Trimble buying BIM services firm

Jun. 03, 2014 12:03 PM ETTrimble Inc. (TRMB)TRMBBy: Eric Jhonsa, SA News Editor
  • Trimble (TRMB +0.7%) is acquiring Maybim, a provider of 3D building information modeling services to mechanical, electrical, and plumbing contractors. Terms are undisclosed.
  • Trimble asserts Maybim allows contractors to "rapidly scale their BIM capabilities regardless of the requirements from the building owner or general contractor." The company will be added to Trimble's engineering & construction segment (saw 16% Y/Y growth in Q1).
  • Separately, Trimble has launched Soil Information System (SIS), a product that gives farmers and their advisers "in-depth 3-D soil data they can use to make more informed decisions about their crop production goals."
