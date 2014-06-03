Intel unveils Core M CPU line, launches Devil's Canyon

Jun. 03, 2014 2:19 PM ETIntel Corporation (INTC)INTCBy: Eric Jhonsa, SA News Editor
  • Intel's (INTC +1.3%) Core M CPUs, set to arrive by the holiday season, will feature a max power draw of less than 10W, and are meant to enable fanless tablets, convertibles, and ultrabooks. The first parts will rely on Intel's 14nm Broadwell platform.
  • Core M was unveiled at an Intel Computex keynote. The chip giant is hoping to strike a sweet spot for the notebook and high-end tablet markets between less powerful (and less power-hungry) Atom CPUs and ARM-based alternatives, and more power-hungry Core i3/i5/i7 CPUs.
  • A prototype 12.5" Core M tablet is only 7.2mm thick - thinner than the iPad Air (7.5mm) and the Surface Pro 3 (9.1mm) - Microsoft recently called the latter the "thinnest [Intel] Core product ever created."
  • Meanwhile, Intel has launched Devil's Canyon (previous), a 22nm high-end solution for enthusiasts that supports four cores clocked at 4GHz. apiece. An 8-core high-end CPU is expected later this year.
  • Intel, still looking to ship 40M tablet CPUs this year, says 130 Android/Windows tablets featuring its chips will launch this year via OEMs and ODMs. Over a dozen are launching "during the Computex timeframe."
  • Intel recently partnered with China's Rockchip in an effort to offer cheap baseband/app processors for low-end tablets. The company's mobile reporting unit had a $3.1B op. loss last year.
