Report: KKR mulling $6.8B bid for Holcim-Lafarge assets

Jun. 04, 2014 7:27 AM ETHolcim Ltd (HCMLF)HCMLF, HCMLY, KKRBy: Stephen Alpher, SA News Editor
  • Following the merger of Holcim and Lafarge (OTCPK:HCMLF, OTCPK:HCMLY), the two companies are divesting certain cement and building-aggregate plants, and both KKR and CVC Capital partners have met with bankers to talk about a deal, according to Bloomberg.
  • The two could go it alone or form a larger consortium, according to the report, which notes talks are only in preliminary stages at this point.
