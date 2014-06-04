Advaxis presents LT survival data for lead cancer immunotherapeutic
Jun. 04, 2014 8:18 AM ETAdvaxis, Inc. (ADXS)ADXSBy: Douglas W. House, SA News Editor
- In a 109-subject Phase 2 clinical trial, Advaxis' (NASDAQ:ADXS) lead immunotherapy product candidate ADXS-HPV demonstrated positive results in long-term survival in patients with recurrent cervical cancer. 22% (24/109) survived at least 18 months and 18% (16/91) survived for more than 24 months.
- EVP and CSO Dr. Robert Petit says, "Long-term survivors in recurrent cervical cancer are rare. To our knowledge, ADXS-HPV is the first immunotherapy to be associated with objective tumor responses (including complete responses and partial responses) and also with long-term survival either as a monotherapy or in combination with cisplatin chemotherapy."