Health Care REIT and HCP heads talk deals at NAREIT
Jun. 05, 2014 9:56 AM ETWelltower Inc. (WELL)WELL, PEAK, HCT, VTRBy: Stephen Alpher, SA News Editor2 Comments
- "Don't believe everything you read," says Health Care REIT (HCN +0.3%) CEO Tom DeRosa, when asked about his company's reported interest in acquiring non-traded Griffin American Healthcare REIT II. On the other hand, DeRosa isn't exactly upset at being linked to a deal as maybe it pushes up the price "for a bunch of mediocre to poor assets" for a competitor to spend their money on.
- Not naming names, HCP CEO Lauralee Martin isn't impressed with recent deals in the health care REIT space, but one could speculate she's talking about this week's purchase of ARC Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:HCT) by Ventas (NYSE:VTR), among others.
- Previously: Ventas buying ARC Healthcare Trust in $2.6B deal