Union Pacific, BNSF seek to limit crude-by-rail disclosures despite order

  • Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) and BNSF Railway (BRK.A, BRK.B) are seeking to prevent disclosure of details about oil shipments through Washington state, despite a U.S. government order to provide the information in the wake of several oil train accidents.
  • The two railroad companies last Friday sent the state confidentiality agreements aiming to restrict the information to emergency response groups for planning purposes only; the state's Emergency Response Commission instead presented alternative agreements the railroads say they are reviewing.
  • BNSF says it would comply with the federal order but believes the information is "security sensitive and confidential, intended for people who have ‘a need to know’ for such information, such as first responders and emergency planners."
