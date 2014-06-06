Veolia sells stake in Danish firm for $327M

Jun. 06, 2014 7:56 AM ETVeolia Environnement S.A. (VEOEY)VEOEYBy: Carl Surran, SA News Editor
  • Veolia Environnement (VE) says it is selling its 65% stake in Danish waste management group Marius Pedersen Group for €240M ($327M).
  • VE says the move will help it reduce debt as part of a plan outlined by CEO Antoine Frerot in 2011.
  • The purchaser, the Marius Pedersen Foundation, already holds a 35% stake in the Danish company, which operates waste management services in Denmark, the Czech Republic and Slovakia.
