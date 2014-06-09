Cirrus falls; more Apple amplifier slots reportedly lost to Maxim
Jun. 09, 2014 10:55 AM ETAnalog Devices, Inc. (ADI)ADI, CRUSBy: Eric Jhonsa, SA News Editor2 Comments
- Pac Crest reports Maxim (MXIM +1.8%) has beaten out Cirrus Logic (CRUS -2.9%) to gain the audio amplifier slots for upcoming Apple hardware.
- Cirrus lost the iPad Air's audio amp slots to Maxim last year. The chipmaker still has the more valuable audio codec slots for Apple's iOS product line.
- Maxim, already a major Samsung supplier, is making new 52-week highs. In addition to Pac Crest's report, shares might be getting a lift from rival's ADI's $2B deal to acquire Hittite Microwave, a move that's fueling hopes of further industry consolidation.