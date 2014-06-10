Twitter higher as Wells Fargo joins upgrade parade

Jun. 10, 2014 9:39 AM ETTwitter, Inc. (TWTR)TWTRBy: Eric Jhonsa, SA News Editor4 Comments
  • Wells Fargo has become the sixth firm to upgrade Twitter (TWTR +1.8%) since its  May 6 lockup expiration, lifting shares to Market Perform albeit while keeping its $36-$39 valuation range.
  • Though admitting Twitter still trades at a premium to peers, Wells thinks its current valuation range is "supported by Twitter’s strong monetization ramp, new product introductions, and broad advertising interest."
  • Like many others, it's still worried about slowing user growth/engagement, and thinks declining activity among older demographics (more valuable to advertisers) "could present downside risk.."
  • Wells expects Twitter to end Q2 with 267M MAUs, up from 255M at the end of Q1 and in-line with Street expectations.
  • Previous upgrades
